Rahul Gandhi Predicts Another 'doomsday' For Nation, Says "India Is A Ship Going Nowhere"

Predicting yet another 'doomsday' for India, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, compared the nation to a 'ship going nowhere'. Taking a jibe at PM Modi, Gandhi alleged that the 'ship's captain was staring into the rearview mirror of history'. Moreover, Gandhi said that India as a 'ship' was going nowhere and would soon run aground, without elaborating the context he was referring to.

India is like a ship travelling the ocean with the captain staring into the rear view mirror of history.



It’s going nowhere really fast.



It won’t be long before the ship runs aground. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 10, 2020

While Rahul Gandhi has always targetted the Modi government, the renewed attacks by the Gandhi scion started in June amid the Galwan clashes - where he claimed that the Centre had sent jawans unarmed, leading to their deaths. Apart from China, Gandhi started releasing videos 'explaining' how the Modi government had failed India's economy, COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign relations. Gandhi, who has been called upon repeatedly by Congress leaders to retake the helm of the Grand Old Party, has vociferously spoken against the Centre on issues like GST, PSUs, NEET exam, unemployment etc.

Quashing all internal dissent, Congress Working Committee (CWC) on August 24 retained Sonia Gandhi as party chief till elections are called for in the next AICC meeting. Moreover, it passed a resolution strengthening the Gandhis' leadership and not allowing anyone to undermine the party or the Gandhis (Rahul and Sonia). When asked if action will be taken on the 23 dissenters, CWC said that Sonia Gandhi was hurt, but did not hold any grudges against them. Rahul has remained mum on taking up party remains inspite of growing calls.

The 23 senior leaders sought 'structural changes', internal election to the CWC even at state levels, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism, full-time leadership at the helm at the party. The 23 signatories include Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajender Kaur Bhattal, M. Veerappa Moily, Prithviraj Chavan, P.J. Kurian, Ajay Singh, Renuka Chaudhary, and Milind Deora - belonging from the Congress' 'old guard ' and the 'young guard' (i.e Rahul Gandhi supporters). Post CWC meet, Congress announced its parliamentary panel excluding most signatories. Another letter has been written to Sonia Gandhi by ex-Congress leaders urging to rise above 'love for family'.