Holding a 'padyatra' in his bastion Amethi, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, slammed the Centre over a variety of issues - inflation, demonetisation, GST, farm laws, capitalism. Addressing crowds from atop a bus, Rahul Gandhi along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra repeated his distinction of 'Hindu' and 'Hindutvavadi'. Rahul Gandhi had lost his bastion Amethi in 2019 Lok Sabha polls to BJP's Smriti Irani, but was elected to the Lok Sabha from Kerala's Wayanad - a safe seat for Congress.

Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi hold 'padyatra'

Lambasting PM Modi, he said, "Centre said they had no data on farmer deaths. I showed them a list of 400 Punjab farmers who died in protests, demanding compensation. Who has benefitted from demonetisation, GST, Farm laws? Only 2-3 industrialists". The crowds chanted Gandhi's infamous slogan 'Chowkidaar chor hai'. The Congress is holding a 'Pratigya Padyatra' in Amethi as part of its 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ ahead of polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

He added, "I repeat again. Hindu is one who does not fear from the truth, who faces his fears, who does not let hate takeover. Hindutvavadi is one who uses hatred to create fear. Hindus will never lose". The 403-seat UP assembly where Yogi rules with an iron-clad majority of 314 seats, is up for grabs in February 2022.

Last Sunday, while addressing Mehangai Hatao rally' in Jaipur, Gandhi declared 'I do not fear as I am a Hindu, not a Hindutvavadi'. Gandhi claimed that when 'Hindu farmers stood up, the Hindutvavadis had to apologise'. Explaining the difference between Hindu and Hindutvavadi, he slammed the Centre's refusal to provide compensation to 700+ farmers who died in the year-long protest.

"There are two words today in the country - Hindu & Hindutvavadi. I am a Hindu but not a Hindutavadi. Mahatma Gandhi is Hindu, Godse is Hindutvavadi. A Hindu faces his fear while Hindutavadi bows down before his fear, and that fear creates enmity. This is the difference between Hindu and Hindutavadi. Do not fear, we will never lose," said Gandhi.

Congress' UP poll campaign

Setting Congress' agenda in Uttar Pradesh, UP General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued seven promises if voted to power in 2022. Addressing a public meeting at Barabanki, Vadra promised - 40% poll tickets to women, free e-Scooty & mobile phones for school girls, complete loan waiver for farmers, procurement of wheat-paddy at Rs 2500/quintal & sugarcane at Rs 400/quintal, 20 lakh government jobs and part waiver of electricity bills (Full waiver during COVID-19 lockdown), Rs 25,000/family cash disbursal. Vadra has been chosen as Congress' face for its UP campaign and has been leading from the front.