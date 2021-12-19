Ahead of UP polls in 2022, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday took a dig at Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over their foot march in Amethi, saying that the Congress leaders gathered the crowd by promising them saree and blankets.

The Gandhi siblings took out a foot march from Jagdishpur to Harimau village where Rahul Gandhi addressed a large gathering. They were taking part in the 'Bhajapa bhagao, mehengai hatao' foot march organised against the policies of the Narendra Modi government.

Irani took to social media to share a purported video of a reporter's interaction with the villagers who attended Rahul Gandhi's foot march in her constituency. In a major embarrassment to Congress, the villagers claimed that they were promised saree and blankets for participating in the rally.

Some women expressed disappointment over the false promise, saying they were not given anything except biscuits worth Rs two. When asked which party had offered the bribe, a woman replied... 'Rahul Gandhi's party.'

"We got nothing. They were throwing Rs-2 biscuits at us as if we had never seen biscuits before. They lured us by offering saree and blankets, why else would we come?"

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani said, "Yuvraj did not fulfill the promise of saree and blanket to mobilize the crowd ... Sad!"

'Congress gathered crowd from Lucknow & Chhattisgarh': Smriti Irani

Earlier, Smriti Irani had claimed that the Congress leaders had to "get people from Lucknow and Chhattisgarh" for the rally, which "speaks volumes about their relationship" with her constituency.

Rahul Gandhi was a Member of Parliament from Amethi for 15 years. He was visiting the place for the second time after losing the seat by 55,120 votes to BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a place that had been pocket borough of the Nehru family.

"Today the (Gandhi) siblings were in Amethi. They had to amass a crowd from Lucknow, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Chhattisgarh... someone had to burn a lot of fuel. "The fact that you (Congress) were in a constituency for 50 years and have to drive 50 people from Lucknow to Amethi speaks volumes about them and their relationship with my constituency. That 'yatra' is going nowhere," said Irani when asked about the foot march in Amethi.

The Congress is trying to regain its turf in Amethi and Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for 2022.