WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Paradrops Into Maharashtra Thriller; Triggers Uproar In Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi returned to the Lok Sabha to be a part of the proceedings on Monday and almost immediately triggered a ruckus. The former president of the Indian National Congress (INC) somewhat belatedly took up the issue of the political developments in Maharashtra, two days after Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the State early by stealing a march on the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena's newly-forged alliance.

Ruckus in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, leading the protests in the Lok Sabha, said, "Mr Speaker, I came here to ask a question, but asking a question over here makes no sense since democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra. Democracy has been murdered, and hence there is no point of me asking a question." The opposition also raised the slogans in the Lok Sabha saying, 'Samvidhan ki hatya bandh karo, bandh Karo', which means, 'Stop the murder of democracy'. The chants by the opposition in the Lok Sabha led to the house being adjourned by the Speaker till 12 pm, as they were also accompanied by Congress MPs marching into the well of the house and clashing with Marshals.

Earlier, the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena had issued an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over the political developments in Maharashtra. The Rajya Sabha also on Monday witnessed protests over the political situation in Maharashtra and the Upper House of Parliament was also adjourned till 2 pm following a major uproar in the Parliament. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has reserved its order on issuing a floor test in the state after pitched arguments on the second day of the hearing on Monday. The order will be pronounced on Tuesday at 10:30.

Rahul Gandhi returns

Rahul Gandhi, who is the MP from Wayanad, was not present in the Lok Sabha in the first week but is now a part of the proceedings on Monday morning. The INC also lead a protest outside the Parliament, against the 'Murder of Democracy'. His most recent political activity had been the issuance of a letter to the Kerala CM, Pinarayi Vijayan, over the death of a school student after being bit by a snake in her classroom, over which protests have taken place.