Rahul Gandhi Pushes For Nationwide Lockdown To Prevent COVID-19 Spread And Deaths

On Tuesday, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi urged the Centre to impose a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of novel coronavirus in the country. According to him, the Union government's inaction is causing the death of several people. However, he stressed that the Minimum Income Guarantee scheme should be implemented for the weaker sections of the society if a lockdown is imposed.

Incidentally, even White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr Anthony Fauci recommended a nationwide lockdown during a recent interview with PTI. Dr Fauci stated remarked, "Because other countries, including for example what China did last year, what Australia did when they had an outbreak, what New Zealand did, what other countries did is to completely lockdown for a relatively limited period of time. You don't have to lockdown for six months. You can lockdown for a few weeks".

GOI doesn’t get it.



The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown- with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections.



GOI’s inaction is killing many innocent people. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 4, 2021

PM's stance on lockdown

At present, there are 34,47,133 active novel coronavirus cases in India while 1,66,13,292 patients have been discharged and 2,22,408 deaths have been reported. Addressing the people of the nation on the COVID-19 situation on April 20, PM Modi requested the state governments to use lockdown only as a last resort. Stressing the need to "save" India from a lockdown, he opined that the focus should be on micro containment zones instead.

At the same time, he appealed to the youths to ensure that their family members avoid stepping out of the house without any valid reason. A total of 12,77,16,151 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra till now, 2,83,99,716 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too. It is pertinent to note that several states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana and Karnataka have already imposed lockdown-like restrictions to combat the COVID-19 surge.