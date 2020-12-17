Rahul Gandhi Questions Facebook-Bajrang Dal Row: 'Did FB Lie To Parliament And India?'

Levying serious allegations against social media giant Facebook, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, alluded that Facebook India chief Ajit Mohan had 'lied to Parliamentary panel' regarding 'banning' right-wing outfit Bajrang Dal. Quoting Wall Street Journal (WSJ)'s report, Gandhi said that 'Facebook US had found that Bajrang Dal's content was offensive and must be banned'. Mohan has refuted WSJ's report stating that Facebook's 'fact-checking team has not found any content that necessitates a ban on the Bajrang Dal'.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's cases nears 1 crore-mark; recoveries close to 95 lakhs

Rahul Gandhi: Did Facebook lie to Parliament?

Facebook US says Bajrang Dal content is offensive and should be banned.



Facebook India tells our Parliamentary panel that Bajrang Dal content is not offensive.



Is Facebook lying to India and its Parliament? pic.twitter.com/nx0FrZQfOY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 17, 2020

Facebook India head tells Tharoor-led panel there's no need to ban Bajrang Dal content

Facebook on Bajrang Dal: 'Ban not needed'

On Wednesday, Mohan appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, chaired by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and refuted the WSJ's report on Bajrang Dal. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, along with Tharoor, questioned Mohan about a recent Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report suggesting that the social media giant is reluctant on banning the Bajrang Dal on its platform due to financial reasons and concerns over the safety of its staff, the sources told news agency PTI. Replying to queries, Mohan said that the Facebook fact team consultant has so far not found any such element in the content posted by the Bajrang Dal that is violative of its social media policies.

Further quizzing him, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey asked if the Bajrang Dal content was not found to be violative of its social media policies, then 'why did Facebook not deny the WSJ report and term it as fake?'. The panel had called him on the issue of the citizens' data safety. This has been the second time Facebook has been hauled before the Parliamentary panel for allegedly promoting hate-speech on its platform.

3 TMC Netas quit from state bodies after Suvendu Adhikari's exit; BJP throws 'nephew' jibe

What has WSJ alleged?

In its December 13 report, WSJ highlighted that Bajrang Dal had claimed responsibility on Facebook of intruding into a Pentecostal church outside New Delhi to claim that it was built on a Hindu temple in June. The video which was allegedly watched over 250,000 times with Bajrang Dal workers installing an idol in the Church and attacking the pastor was flagged by Facebook's safety team, according to the report. Moreover, WSJ claims that Facebook's safety team had qualified Bajrang Dal as a “dangerous organization” that should be banned from its platform, earlier this year.

Highlighting Facebook's huge audience in India, WSJ claimed that 'Facebook balked at removing the group following warnings from its security team', as it might 'endanger both the company’s business prospects and its staff in India'. In response to Bajrang Dal's ban, WSJ quotes Facebook spokesman Andy Stone saying 'it was a subject for discussion as part of the standard process', declining to comment on Bajrang Dal's status. Facebook was also accused of 'selectively flagging' hate-speech, often not flagging BJP leaders' speech.

Kejriwal & all AAP MLAs tear copies of Centre's Farm Laws; pass resolution against them