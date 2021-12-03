Rahul Gandhi Questions India's Vaccine Strategy Again; Says It Is Not Working On Omicron

In another attempt to question India's COVID-19 vaccination strategy, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that the current vaccines in the country might not work against the new COVID variant, Omicron.

Speaking at a press conference, the Gandhi scion said, "It is important that we think clearly about vaccine strategy. What I am hearing is current vaccines are not necessarily working with this variant (Omicron). We have to be careful on how we are vaccinating and get ready to accept that we might have to vaccinate everybody again with new booster."

On November 27, Rahul Gandhi had said that the new variant is a 'serious threat and launched a veiled attack on the BJP government, adding that bad vaccination figures cannot be hidden back for long. He took to Twitter and said, "New variant is a serious threat. High time GOI gets serious about providing vaccine security to our countrymen. Bad vaccination figures can’t be hidden for long behind one man’s photo".

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Friday has said that while there is no evidence to suggest that existing vaccines do not work on the Omicron variant of COVID, some of the mutations reported may lower the efficacy of the jabs. It, however, underscored that definitive evidence for new variant's increased remission and immune evasion is awaited.

Health Minister slams Opposition over vaccine politics

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya slammed the opposition over vaccine politics, and stated, "We promised to produce vaccine doses in sufficient quantity; today we have administered 125 crore doses; 22 crore unused doses lying with states. There is no solution to political mudslinging; we have always taken decisions based on science and not politics; going forward, we would make decisions as per the advice of the scientific community."

COVID vaccination crosses 125 crore mark in India

As India in another milestone administers more than 125 crore vaccination doses on Thursday, Health Minister Mandaviya called it "another proud moment for every Indian". Hailing the Centre's Har Ghar Dastak campaign, Mandaviya said that India is heading with a new zeal and energy in its fight against the deadly COVID-19.

Congratulating India on this huge achievement, the Health Minister took to Twitter and wrote, "As intensifies the HarGharDastak campaign, the country is marching ahead with a new zeal and new energy in its fight against COVID-19."

Two Omicron cases reported in Karnataka

The Centre on Thursday informed that two cases of the new Omicron variant have been detected, in Karnataka, and asked people not to panic but to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. Both the patients are men, aged 46 years and 66 years, with mild symptoms. Severe symptoms have not been noted, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry, said. Following the detection of two Omicron cases, all their primary and secondary contacts were traced and were being tested.

Image: PTI/Twitter