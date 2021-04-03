Rahul Gandhi Questions US' Silence On India's Internal Matters In Chat With Ex-State Secy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his conversation with Harvard University professor and former US Secretary of State Nicholas Burns maligned the nation in the remarks he made. The Congress leader during his conversation with the Harvard University professor also called on the US establishments to speak on India's internal matters. Rahul Gandhi also alleged that a "wholesale capture" of India's institutional framework by the ruling BJP has changed the paradigm in which Opposition parties operate post-2014.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Post-2014, the institutions that are supposed to support a fair political fight do not so anymore. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological mentor of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is filling various institutions of the country with its people." READ | Congress has track record of fulfilling poll promises: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi: 'I need a judicial system that protects me'

During his conversation, the Congress leader said that in order to fight elections, there is a need for institutional structures, protection by the judicial system, reasonably free media, financial parity and a set of institutional structures that allow his party to operate as a political party. "But all of this is not there," he added.

"In Assam, the gentleman who is running our campaign (for Assam elections) has been sending me videos of BJP candidates running around with EVM machines in their cars. He is screaming at the top of his voice saying look, I have got a really serious problem here, but there is nothing going on in the national media." READ | Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP for raids on Stalin's son-in-law, calls it 'coping mechanism'

stating that there is absolute financial and media dominance by the BJP, Rahul Gandhi said that besides Congress, other parties such as BSP, SP and the NCP are also not winning elections. He said that the way in which the BJP is behaving, a lot of people are getting discontented very fast and there is a need to bring them together.

Noting that India is essentially a "negotiation", Rahul Gandhi said that the country's institutional framework basically allows it to manage that negotiation, but that framework is under attack. He said, "I worry that the negotiation will break down and if the negotiation breaks down in a country like India, then we are in very serious trouble. This gives the Congress a big opportunity and thus we have to redefine ourselves".

Commenting upon India's current relations with China, the Congress leader said that both the United States and India need to put together an economic strategy that can take the country on. Asserting that the Chinese are currently occupying India's territory, he said that china's troops are in India's territory but there is not a peep about it in the media. "Why they are able to do this is because they see a weakened India, " he added.

Rahul Gandhi said, "You need an economic strategy and a sound production strategy and not just a military strategy to take on China. The Quad alliance between the US, India, Japan and Australia also needs to put up an economic strategy and a clear economic vision."

Rahul Gandhi on his priorities if he was the Prime Minister of India

When asked whether the current efforts to reduce tension between India and Pakistan would work, he said that although the Government of India is trying, he doesn't think that it is going to be easy as both the nations are going to find it difficult to go beyond a point. Later when asked what would be his priority if he was the Prime Minister, he said that he would move from a growth-centric idea to a job-centric idea of the economy.

The former Congress chief said, "The only way to start the economy now is to jumpstart production and put a huge amount of money in the hands of people. The economy is meaningless if it does not create enough jobs and that jobs creation and value addition need to be put on a mission mode in the country in the next few years."

When Nicholas Burns asked Rahul Gandhi about the ongoing farmers' agitation in the country, he said that when Congress was in government, it had constant feedback, which was very effective, quick and powerful. He said that the model BJP uses ad some of its ideas that its projects have led to shot down the feedback. "You see it when Gauri Lankesh gets assassinated, you see it when people are beaten up, you see it when people are attacked...you are shutting down the feedback," he added.

On farmers protest, the former Congress chief said, "What has happened is that the government has shut the feedback route, so the farmers have no other way except to come out on the street. It is absolutely necessary to reform agriculture, but you cannot attack the foundation of the agriculture system and you certainly cannot do that without having a conversation, because they are going to react."

(Image: Republicworld.com)