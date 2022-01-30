Rahul Gandhi Raises 'Hindutvawadi' Debate On Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary; BJP Fumes

On the sombre occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary on Sunday, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi yet again raised the Hindutva Vs Hindu debate. He reminded that a 'Hindutvawadi' (Nathuram Godse) had killed Gandhi, adding that the Mahatma was still alive in the truth. The Wayanad MP also paid his respects to the Mahatma at Rajghat. 30 January observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi after he was shot dead by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948.

Rahul Gandhi raises Hindutva debate again

Giving a political twist to the Mahatma's anniversary, BJP MP Rakesh Sinha questioned if there was a lapse in the security of Mahatma Gandhi, alleging late PM Jawaharlal Nehru's involvement. Co-relating Gandhi's assassination to PM Modi's recent security lapse, he questioned whose carelessness was that. Targetting Rahul Gandhi, VHP president Vinod Bansal said that all 'fake' Gandhis should change their surname as they were neither Gandhi followers nor followed Gandhi's Hindutva.

महात्मा गांधी की सुरक्षा में में चूक थी या नेहरू द्वारा जानबूझकर की गयी उपेक्षा । १५ दिनों पूर्व हत्या के असफल प्रयास के बाद भी सुरक्षा को यथावत लचर अवस्था में किसके आदेश पर छोड़ा गया था ? — Prof Rakesh Sinha MP (@RakeshSinha01) January 30, 2022

कुछ लोग जो गांधी जी के ना तो बंसज हैं और ना ही गांधी जी के 'हेराम' व हिन्दुत्व को मानने वाले। आज उनकी पुण्य तिथि पर सभी फर्जी गाँधीयों को अपने सरनेम से 'गांधी' शब्द हटा देना चाहिए। — विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal (@vinod_bansal) January 30, 2022

Miffed at Rahul Gandhi's Hindutva twist, ally Shiv Sena's MP Sanjay Raut distanced Godse from Hindutva. He said,"Why was Pakistan's founder Jinnah spared but Mahatma Gandhi assassinated? A real Hindutvawadi would never have assassinated Mahatma Gandhi". He added, "Shooting Gandhi ji was not correct and entire nation mourned for it".

Rahul Gandhi: 'Hinduism and Hindutva are different'

In November, Rahul Gandhi claimed that BJP's 'hateful' ideology was eclipsing Congress' 'loving, nationalistic' ideology. Addressing Congress' Jan Jagran Abhiyan virtually, he claimed that while Hinduism did not propgate attacking minorities, Hindutva did. He lamented that the Congress ideology of love and affection was being overshadowed by the 'hateful' ideas of BJP-RSS.

Opining on the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva, he added, "What is the difference between Hinduism & Hindutva, can they be the same thing? They're obviously different things. Is Hinduism about beating a Sikh or a Muslim? Hindutva of course is."

Previously, at a 'padyatra' in his bastion Amethi, the ex-Congress chief claimed, "Hindu is one who does not fear from the truth, who faces his fears, who does not let hate takeover. Hindutvavadi is one who uses hatred to create fear. Hindus will never lose".

Gandhi had also given the farmers' protest a religious twist claiming that when 'Hindu farmers stood up, the Hindutvavadis had to apologise'. Explaining the difference between Hindu and Hindutvavadi, he slammed the Centre's refusal to provide compensation to 700+ farmers who died in the year-long protest. He claimed, 'I do not fear as I am a Hindu, not a Hindutvavadi'. Gandhi has been relentlessly attacking the RSS for several years now over Hindutva but the Hindu organisation is yet to respond to it.