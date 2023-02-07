Rahul Gandhi Rakes Up Adani Deals, Bats For GVK In Parliament Over 'hijacked' Projects

Rahul Gandhi, during his parliamentary address in the Budget Session on Tuesday, brought up issues surrounding the Adani Group and asked how Gautam Adani's companies and his net worth grew so fast. "People used to tell me that Adani succeeds in whichever business he enters. The youngsters asked me 'what is going on? We also want to learn. Modi Ji said build startups, we also want to be like Adani Ji", Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress MP said that how Adani gets success in every business is his first question. "They (youngsters) also asked me how did Adani's net worth jump from $8 billion to $140 billion from 2014 to 2022? There's a list of the richest people. He was in the 609th position in 2014. I mean this is magic that he climbed to the 2nd position."

Rahul Gandhi traces PM Modi-Gautam Adani relationship

"So the relationship began many years ago when Narendra Modi Ji was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. And when most of India's business was asking questions to the Prime Minister, one man stood shoulder to shoulder with him", Rahul Gandhi said referring to Adani.

"It's commendable. He was loyal to the Prime Minister. He helped Mr. Modi construct the idea of a resurgent Gujarat. The idea is that you bring these businesses together and you call it vibrant Gujarat and he was the backbone in setting up that group of people. And the result of that was tremendous growth of his business in Gujarat. I think then the real magic starts when PM visits Delhi. And then the real magic starts in 2014", he further said.

Rahul Gandhi rakes up Adani deals

Tracing back to 2014, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the central government gave businesses to the Adani Group in sectors it was inexperienced. Giving the example of airports, he said, "A few years ago the government decided to develop the airports. There was a rule that anybody who does not have prior experience in airports cannot be involved in the development of these airports", he said.

Rahul Gandhi further stated that the Centre changed this rule and developmental projects of six airports were given to the Adani Group. "After that, India's most strategic and profitable airport, Mumbai airport was taken away by GVK (Industries) and hijacked by agencies. Using CBI and ED, by pressurising GVK, the Indian government put that airport in Adani Ji's hands. The result is that in airports today, 24% of air traffic passes through Adani Ji's airports".

He also called out Adani Group for its 'interest' in the Defence sector and raised suspicion as it to why it received contracts to develop drones without prior experience. "Adani never made drones but HAL, other companies in India do that. Despite that PM Modi goes to Israel and Adani gets the contract", Rahul Gandhi said. According to Rahul Gandhi, Adani captured the biggest market share in the defence sector just like he did by capturing a 30% market share in airports as businesses of Alpha Defense were acquired by Adani Group.

He also said that the businesses to provide electricity in Bangladesh and wind power projects in Sri Lanka were given to the Adani Group and this is a part of a 'foreign policy' to build Adani's empire. Rahul Gandhi also cited Hindenburg Research's report on the Adani Group having shell companies in Mauritius and linked it with national security and concluded his address by asking how much money Adani has poured into the BJP in the form of bonds.