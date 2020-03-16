The Debate
Rahul Gandhi's Defaulters Question Photographed; Fiery Debate With MoS Anurag Thakur In LS

Politics

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that he had asked the names of the top 50 defaulters of India but the government did not provide him with any reply

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday raised a question regarding the banking crisis in the country, in the Lok Sabha. Gandhi said that he had asked the names of the top 50 defaulters of India but the government did not provide him with the reply. His question further led to a ruckus in the Lok Sabha. 

Speaking in the House, Gandhi, whose question had been photographed before his arrival in Parliament, said, "Banks are failing and I suspect more banks will fail as a result of the current global situation. The central cause of the failure of these banks, the central cause of unemployment is the stealing of money from banks in large numbers. I had asked a question, a very simple one, 'Who are the top 50 wilful defaulters?' Nobody gave an answer to this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that people who stole money from Indian banks will be caught and brought back. I asked PM the names of those 50 people and I did not get any answer."

READ | 'BJP Wants To Come To Power Through The Back Door': NCP's Nawab Malik On MP Politics

READ | Sensex Loses Over 1600 Points, Nifty Plunges By 4.5% As Markets React To Coronavirus Panic

Later replying to this query, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur started speaking on the issue but was interrupted by leaders of Congress. Rahul Gandhi also asked that why was the Finance Minister not replying to his query further leading to a ruckus in the Lok Sabha. MoS Thakur, meanwhile, accused the former Congress chief of being ignorant.

Question photographed

Earlier, the question had been photographed in Rahul Gandhi's notes:

READ | Delhi Riots Debate In LS: BJP's Lekhi Defends Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma & Kapil Mishra

READ | 'Won't Tolerate Corruption; Will Take Action': MoS Anurag Thakur On Yes Bank & Rana Kapoor

First Published:
