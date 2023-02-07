Rahul Gandhi Rakes Up Rafale, Adds Adani To Ill-fated Attack On Anil Ambani

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday went on a rant about the Adani Group while speaking in Parliament. The Congress MP who recently completed his Kashmir to Kanyakumari Bharat Jodo Yatra alleged that the Union government is changing rules to help friendly corporate groups such as Adani. Gandhi, who was supposed to speak on the President's motion of thanks, said the Adani Group doesn't have any experience in the defence sector.

"Adani has zero experience in the defence sector. Yesterday PM said at HAL that we hurled the wrong allegations. But in reality, HAL's contract of 126 aircraft went to Anil Ambani. He was facilitated by the central government," Gandhi said.

He added, "Adani make drones with a company called Elbit in India and refits it for the defence industry. However, he hasn't done anything similar in the past, but still, he gets the opportunity over HAL. It's not limited to the defence sector as Adani holds more than 30% share in the airports of India."

The Congress leader said business schools and entrepreneurship institutes in India should take up case studies on how to use government power to build individual businesses.

"All over the country, one word that I heard from Kerala to Kashmir is Adani, Adani, Adani. This name when people asked me about, they wanted to know how come he was successful in every business, how come he never failed, what is the magic…what is this relation,” Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha, showing a photo of Gautam Adani with PM Modi on a plane. “This is the relation,” he adds.

The 52-year-old Congress MP also spoke about Adani securing the contract to run the International Airport in Mumbai. He said that the central government snatched the operational rights of Mumbai International airport from GVK to transfer it to Adani.