Rahul Gandhi Reaches Gujarat Court To Record Statement In 'Modi Surname' Defamation Case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at a Surat Court on Thursday to defend himself in a defamation case over the ‘Modi surname’ remark. The defamation case dates back to 2019, during the Karnataka assembly elections when Rahul Gandhi had taken names of Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi during his speech in Kolar. He further went on to ask "how come they all have Modi as a common surname?"

The Defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The defamation case was registered by a BJP MLA from Surat, Purnesh Modi who said that Gandhi's statement defames his entire community. Purnesh Modi has further asserted that Rahul Gandhi, being a well-known leader and a public figure should be cautious, especially during the polls. The defamation case has therefore been going on in the Surat District Court.

Gujarat: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Surat court to defend himself in a criminal defamation case over the ‘Modi surname’ remark pic.twitter.com/odl2eynsVT — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2021

According to reports, Gandhi has earlier visited the court twice and given his statement. In addition, Gandhi will be asked to record his statement for the last time related to the case. The court might reserve its order in the entire matter as the defamation case filed under Gandhi is under IPC sections 499 and 500. Gandhi had earlier repeatedly asked for more time to appear at the court to record his statements. In addition, he had also asked for a continuance in the proceedings while his legal team had asked the court to excuse him from being available. Meanwhile, Purnesh Modi, the BJP MLA has hit out at Rahul Gandhi and vowed to fight the case till the last.