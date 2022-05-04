Rahul Gandhi Reaches Out To Gujarat Congress Working Prez Hardik Patel As He Mulls Exit

In a key development, Rahul Gandhi reached out to disgruntled Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel in a bid to stop the leader from exiting the party. Speculation about Patel's impending exit from the Sonia Gandhi-led party gained traction after he removed 'working president of Gujarat Congress’ from his Twitter bio on Monday. His profile on the microblogging platform now only reads, 'Proud Indian Patriot. Social and Political Activist’. As per sources, the former Congress president not only sent a message to Patel urging him to stay in Congress but also asked other leaders to sort out their differences with him.

While confirming that the Wayanad MP had spoken to the young leader, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala stressed that the details of the conversation can be shared only by the party's Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma. Speculation was rife that Patel will switch allegiance to BJP as he lauded the Centre for revoking Article 370 and initiating the construction of the Ram Mandir. However, he has made it clear that he is not upset with either Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He is eligible to contest the Gujarat Assembly polls later this year as the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2015 rioting case.

Hardik Patel miffed with Congress

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Congress bagged an impressive 77 seats in the 182-member Assembly as it was bolstered by the vociferous anti-BJP campaign of Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani. On Wednesday, the Gujarat Congress working president claimed that he had been sidelined in the party. He lamented that the Congress party had not utilised his skills despite the fact that the party benefited from the Patidar quota stir in the 2015 local body polls as well as the 2017 election. In an exclusive interview with Republic TV on April 26, Patel refuted the contention that he was hankering for a post.