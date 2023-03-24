Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On His Lok Sabha Disqualification; 'Ready To Pay Any Price'

Congress scion Rahul Gandhi has reacted on his disqualification from the Lok Sabha following his conviction and two-year jail term by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark. Notably, the Congress leader was granted bail and was allowed to appeal the decision but since he was handed a jail term of two years, he stands disqualified.

The case was filed against the former Congress chief for his remark he made at a rally in Karnataka in 2019 ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In the rally, Rahul Gandhi said, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname".

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi had filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi in Surat and the court delivered its verdict on March 23, 2019.

Rahul, now a former MP from Wayanad in Kerala, had made the offending comments during an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, 2019 during the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

According to the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a person who is handed a jail sentence of two years or more shall be disqualified "from the date of such conviction" and remain disqualified for another six years after serving time.

The Lok Sabha secretariat on March 24 issued a notification disqualifying Rahul as a Lok Sabha MP.

“Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the notification read.