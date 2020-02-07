Congress MPs Charge At BJP Neta In Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi Calls It 'orchestrated Ruckus'

Reacting to the ruckus caused in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the issue raised in the house was outside the context of the parliament. Gandhi also said that he wanted to raise an issue related to Wayanad his electoral constituency, but was interrupted by the question raised by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. This statement of Rahul Gandhi comes after Harsh Vardhan condemned Gandhi's 'Danda' statement on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to the media Rahul Gandhi said, "There is an issue in Wayanad about them not having a Medical College so I wanted to raise that issue. The BJP obviously doesn't like it if I speak. We are not allowed to speak in Parliament. This is unparliamentary. The health minister raised the issue of outside, which has nothing to do with parliament. Instead of giving an answer to my question, he raised another issue. The health minister was being instructed, else he would not have raised that issue."

Further, taking to microblogging site Rahul Gandhi said that the ruckus in Parliament was caused to stop him from speaking in the house.

The orchestrated ruckus in Parliament today was designed to prevent me from questioning the Govt. The youth of 🇮🇳 can clearly see that the PM has no clue about how to tackle the unemployment crisis. To protect him, the BJP will keep disrupting Parliament, preventing debate. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 7, 2020

Rukus in Lok Sabha

Treasury and opposition members nearly came to blows in Lok Sabha on Friday when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned in "no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During Question Hour, when Gandhi asked a question related to the establishment of medical colleges, Vardhan said before giving the answer, he would like to make a statement on the Congress leader's recent comment on the prime minister. Vardhan said he "condemns in no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks of Gandhi. Speaker Om Birla asked the minister to stick to his answer.

As Vardhan continued reading out the written statement, Congress MPs came to the Well strongly protesting against the minister's stand. One of the Congress members from Tamil Nadu, Manicka Tagore, came to the treasury benches and attempted to aggressively reach Vardhan, who was sitting in the second row.

Immediately, BJP member from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh held Tagore by his arm to prevent him from reaching the union minister. Congress MP from Kerala Hibi Eden tried to intervene. Several MPs from both sides and union ministers, including Smriti Irani prevented them from coming to blows. The speaker immediately adjourned the House till 1 pm.

(with PTI inputs)