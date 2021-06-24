Rahul Gandhi Records Statement In Modi Surname Defamation Case; Case Adjourned To July 12

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi recorded his statement before a Magistrate's court in Surat, Gujarat in a criminal defamation case on Thursday. This pertains to a complaint lodged by BJP MLA from Surat West, Purnesh Modi, under Sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code. The legislator accused the Wayanad MP of defaming the entire Modi community.

In a veiled jibe at the Centre before the commencement of the court proceedings, Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “The whole secret of existence is to have no fear". Speaking to the media thereafter, Modi's counsel stated that Gandhi feigned ignorance about his contentious 2019 speech. Moreover, he revealed that the court rejected their plea to present two witnesses for which they have approached the High Court. The matter was adjourned to July 12.

The petitioner's lawyer remarked, "It is another thing if Nirav Modi or Narendra Modi is targeted. But he targeted the entire Modi community of India. That is why this complaint is of the Modi community, Being a member of the Modi community, he felt defamed and hence filed a defamation case."

"Rahul Gandhi generally made only one statement- I do not know. The court asked questions as per the evidence that we presented before the court. Generally, he said that I do not have personal knowledge of this. The two witnesses work in the Kolar Collector's office. Both of them are government servants. So, they are not in our control," he added.

The defamation case

Modi’s complaint stems from Rahul Gandhi’s speech at a campaign rally in Kolar, Karnataka on April 13, 2019, where he reportedly said, "Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi- how come they all have Modi as a common surname? How come all thieves have Modi as a common surname?" Thereafter, Chief Judicial Magistrate B H Kapadia had issued summons to him in May 2019 after finding prima facie substance in the complaint. The court had granted him exemption from personal appearance during the hearing held in July and fixed the next hearing in October. He had appeared before the Surat District Court on October 11, 2019, and pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him.