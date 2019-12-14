'My Name Is Not Rahul Savarkar", Says Rahul Gandhi Refusing To Apologise For Rape Remark

Defiant in his refusal to apologise for his 'Rape in India' comment, former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, said that he will not apologise for the truth. Recalling the ruckus in the parliament on Friday due to his comments, he stated that inspite of BJP MPs' demand for his apology, he will die before he apologises for the truth. Taking a dig at Father of Hindutva - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, he said he was Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar - alluding to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail.

"I was told in the parliament by BJP that I should apologise for my speech. They asked me to apologise for saying the truth. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for truth, I will die but not say sorry and neither any Congress worker will apologise. Narendra Modi must apologise to the country," he said at the Bharat Bachao Rally in Delhi.

Rape in India comment

Earlier on Thursday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme had failed as it had become 'rape in India' while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand. His comment comes days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. His insensitive comments have been made amid growing demand for hanging Nirbhaya's rape convicts and the horrific gangrape and murder of the 27-year old Hyderabad doctor.

"Wherever you see in the nation, Narendra Modi had said Make in India. But now wherever you see, 'Make in India' is not happening, it is 'rape in India'," he said. He has time and again blamed the Prime Minister for the spike in rape cases in India. He also stated that 'India is known as the rape capital of the world' at a Kerala rally.

Parliament erupts in anger, Rahul refuses apology

His comments were met with severe criticism in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha leading to both houses being adjourned till 12 pm. While several MPs- led by Smriti Irani, demanded Gandhi's apology over his comments, some UPA women MPs like Kanimozhi had defended Gandhi saying that he had just stated a fact. Shockingly, Rahul Gandhi who was present in the Lok Sabha during the ruckus was seen smiling. After the adjournment, Gandhi justified his comment accusing the BJP of diverting the focus from the issue - refusing to apologise.

