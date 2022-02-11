Rahul Gandhi Refuses To Comment On Hijab Row, Claims It 'distracts People'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday refused to comment on the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka. The Wayanad MP has categorically refused to speak about it and said that he will not get into a conversation that "distracts people".

During his visit to poll-bound Goa on Friday, Gandhi said, "I won't get into conversation which distracts people. My focus is on what is important for them."

#HijabRow | Rahul Gandhi remarks 'won't get into a conversation which distracts people'.



Congress moves Supreme Court against Karnataka HC's order

Meanwhile, Congress' youth leader BV Srinivas moved the Supreme Court and urged it to recognise the right of Muslim girls and women to wear a hijab out of their own choice as a fundamental right. In addition, his plea also appealed that the States must ensure that no girls are prevented from education and are not threatened in the name of religion. This comes after another petitioner moved the apex court seeking relief on the interim order of Karnataka High Court-- not wearing 'religious garments' till Monday when it will continue its hearing. In response to it, the Supreme Court stated that it will take the matter at an appropriate time.

The plea filed by Youth Congress president BV Srinivas and a journalism student claimed that there is a direct infringement of fundamental rights and also as events are happening in multiple states and likely to spread further, it would be better and proper that the apex court takes cognisance of the issue.