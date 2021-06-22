Last Updated:

Rahul Gandhi Releases White Paper On Centre's COVID-19 Fight; Congress' Suggestions Here

Addressing the media on Tuesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi released a white paper on the Union government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi released a white paper on the Union government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis. He explained that it is aimed at helping the nation prepare for the third wave of the novel coronavirus rather than faulting the government. Observing that the management of the first two waves was "disastrous", he claimed that 90% of patients who died during the second wave could have been saved. According to the Congress party, the impact of the mismanagement of the pandemic on the economy deserves a separate report as it has not been covered in this white paper. 

Brief summary of the white paper

To begin with, Congress contended that ignoring early warnings from experts and opposition leaders and failing to learn from the experience of other nations cost India dearly. Instead, it opined that the Centre should have screened all international passengers and quarantined them from January 2020 itself besides testing all symptomatic persons with no travel history. It also flayed measures such as Janata Curfew, thali clanging, diya lighting and constitution of the PM CARES fund.

While conceding that the nationwide lockdown bought government time to ramp up testing and health facilities, the Sonia Gandhi-led party stated that it imposed severe costs without the equivalent benefit of disease control. Moreover, it castigated the Union government for not heeding the warning about new COVID-19 variants, declaring "victory" over the novel coronavirus and failure to ban large gatherings. The white paper also noted that a severe shortage of medical oxygen and ICU beds in hospitals led to innumerable avoidable deaths.

Additionally, Congress described the Centre's approach towards vaccination as "ad-hoc, short-sighted, unscientific, and inequitable". For instance, it highlighted that vaccine orders were placed only in January 2021 leading to vaccine shortage since April. The white paper hit out at the Union government for not providing adequate advance support to vaccine manufacturers, delaying licensing COVAXIN and excluding the vast majority of the population by insisting on CoWIN registration. Furthermore, the party claimed that the Centre delayed the distribution of the foreign aid it received. 

Here are Congress's key policy recommendations:

  • Ensure that all Indians receive free and universal vaccination in the shortest possible time frame
  • The government should share a detailed weekly roadmap of progress towards its announced December 31, 2021 deadline to vaccinate all of India
  • Collaborate with vaccine manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and foreign governments to ensure a steady supply of raw materials and vaccines for India
  • Invoke compulsory license provisions under the Patents Act 1970 to ramp up domestic vaccine production
  • Allocate vaccines to states based on a transparent, justifiable formula, centered on evidence, equity and particular local requirements
  • Make accurate vaccine-related and COVID-19-related data publicly available in a transparent manner 
  • Implement political and administrative measures including a national level, an all-party committee to review measures to contain the pandemic, to improve coordination with state governments, and to collaborate with civil society.
  • Decentralise decision-making, management of critical resources and transfer funds to the district level to organise essential health services, from primary to tertiary care, and address regional imbalances
  • Prepare for possible third and future waves by heeding expert advice, scaling up testing significantly (especially in rural areas), and pooling human resources at the state and district levels
  • Provide ex-gratia relief of at least Rs.4 lakh for all COVID-19 related deaths under the Disaster Management Act, 2005
  • Implement relief measures including a minimum income support scheme for the poor and most vulnerable, continue free food supplies to the poor, reduce excise taxes on petrol and diesel, grant wage subsidies to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), increase budgetary support to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and provide relief for the urban poor

