Rahul Gandhi Releases White Paper On Centre's COVID-19 Fight; Congress' Suggestions Here

Addressing the media on Tuesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi released a white paper on the Union government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis. He explained that it is aimed at helping the nation prepare for the third wave of the novel coronavirus rather than faulting the government. Observing that the management of the first two waves was "disastrous", he claimed that 90% of patients who died during the second wave could have been saved. According to the Congress party, the impact of the mismanagement of the pandemic on the economy deserves a separate report as it has not been covered in this white paper.

LIVE: Release of White Paper on GOI’s management of Covid19 & interaction with the Press https://t.co/17nlvyv6Op — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 22, 2021

Brief summary of the white paper

To begin with, Congress contended that ignoring early warnings from experts and opposition leaders and failing to learn from the experience of other nations cost India dearly. Instead, it opined that the Centre should have screened all international passengers and quarantined them from January 2020 itself besides testing all symptomatic persons with no travel history. It also flayed measures such as Janata Curfew, thali clanging, diya lighting and constitution of the PM CARES fund.

While conceding that the nationwide lockdown bought government time to ramp up testing and health facilities, the Sonia Gandhi-led party stated that it imposed severe costs without the equivalent benefit of disease control. Moreover, it castigated the Union government for not heeding the warning about new COVID-19 variants, declaring "victory" over the novel coronavirus and failure to ban large gatherings. The white paper also noted that a severe shortage of medical oxygen and ICU beds in hospitals led to innumerable avoidable deaths.

Additionally, Congress described the Centre's approach towards vaccination as "ad-hoc, short-sighted, unscientific, and inequitable". For instance, it highlighted that vaccine orders were placed only in January 2021 leading to vaccine shortage since April. The white paper hit out at the Union government for not providing adequate advance support to vaccine manufacturers, delaying licensing COVAXIN and excluding the vast majority of the population by insisting on CoWIN registration. Furthermore, the party claimed that the Centre delayed the distribution of the foreign aid it received.

Here are Congress's key policy recommendations: