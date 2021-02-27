Rahul Gandhi Repeats 'Hum Do, Humare Do' Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Polls; Fires Salvo At PM Modi

In the lead-up to the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls, ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "useless" to the poor people. Talking to the people in Thoothukudi on Saturday, he claimed that the PM did not accord respect to the Tamil language, history and traditions. Maintaining that there has been a systematic attack on institutions and free press in the last 6 years, he accused the RSS of destroying the institutional balance.

Escalating his attack further, Gandhi repeated the old family planning slogan of 'Hum do, Hamare do'. For instance, he alleged that two industrialists were using the PM to increase their wealth. On the other hand, the Congress leader affirmed that he cared about the poor, farmers, women and youngsters of the country. He also assured salt pan workers that the Congress government would introduce the NYAY scheme to ensure minimum income for the poor. On this occasion, the Wayanad MP expressed support for women's reservation in the judiciary as well as the Parliament.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi remarked, "You said the Prime Minister is useless. I want to correct this slightly. See, everything has some use or the other. Everything has a use. The question is not whether he is useful or useless. The question is to whom he is useful. I am useful to the farmers of this country. I am useful to poor people in this country. I am useful to women in this country. I am useful to youngsters in this country. Narendra Modi is useful to two people. Those two people are using the Prime Minister of India to increase their wealth dramatically. And, believe me, when the time comes, they will throw him like that. He is useless to the poor people. He is very useful to Hum Do, Humare Do."

Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

In a significant political milestone in TN politics, AIADMK returned to power in 2016 under the leadership of J Jayalalithaa for a successive term. In the 234-member Assembly, AIADMK won a whopping 135 seats in contrast to DMK whose candidates could win from 98 constituencies. In the upcoming Assembly election, the DMK-led alliance is perceived as the principal challenger to AIADMK owing to its stupendous performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. At present, seat-sharing talks are taking place between the Congress party and DMK. The Assembly election will be held on April 6 with the counting of votes scheduled for May 2.

