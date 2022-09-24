Rahul Gandhi Resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra From Perambra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday resumed the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Perambra near here after a day's rest and he was joined by hundreds of party workers in the march.

The march resumed around 6.30 am. The morning leg of the march will conclude at Amballur junction after covering 12 km.

"After a day of rest, the 17th day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra began around 6:35 am today from Perambra Junction, Thrissur district. The Yatris will walk 12 km this morning," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

On Friday, the day of rest, a medical camp was organised for the participants of the march and the Seva Dal team at Chalakudy.

This was the second rest day since the Yatra started on September 7.

The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 3,570 km in 150 days. It started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10, will go through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts in 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.