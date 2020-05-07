Rahul Gandhi Issues Post On Hizbul Terrorist Riyaz Naikoo's Neutralisation; Hails Forces

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the security forces for bringing Hizbul Mujahideen's de facto chief Riyaz Naikoo to justice. He said that the killing of innocent people by terrorists must never go unpunished.

'I congratulate our security forces'

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "I congratulate our security forces for bringing the terrorist, Riyaz Naikoo, to justice. The killing of innocent people by terrorists must never go unpunished."

I congratulate our security forces for bringing the terrorist, Riyaz Naikoo, to justice. The killing of innocent people by terrorists must never go unpunished. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 6, 2020

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party applauds the brave army men and the entire armed forces who, despite the Coronavirus pandemic, are taking on terrorists being pushed into India by the ISI and the Pakistani government. He said the manner in which the terrorists are pushed into India by Pakistan and the ISI is known to everybody. "But, the way this architecture of terror is being demolished by our armed forces makes every Indian proud of them," he said.

Naikoo's death must not be used as an excuse by some to put more people in "harm's way by provoking violence and protests", former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said on Twitter. Abdullah said Naikoo's destiny was decided the moment he picked up the gun and adopted the path of violence and terror.

#RiyazNaikoo’s destiny was decided the moment he picked up the gun & adopted the path of violence & terror. His death must not be used as an excuse by some to put more people in harms way by provoking violence & protests. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 6, 2020

Riyaz Naikoo neutralised by forces

In a major success for India, security forces eliminated Hizbul Mujahideen's top leader and Jammu and Kashmir commander Riyaz Naikoo. He was active in the Valley for almost eight years. According to ANI, top officials involved in the operation claim that after eliminating Naikoo, south Kashmir is almost free from terrorism.

Naikoo was eliminated in the hours-long operation carried out by Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Beighpora area in Pulwama. At least two more terrorists were also killed by security forces in the encounter in Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora.

Naikoo had 12 lakh rupees bounty on his head and was in the hit list of security forces. He was the brain behind major terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir and was a high-value target for Indian forces after he took charge of Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Hizbul Mujahideen chief's neutralisation by forces comes days after a total of eight security forces personnel were martyred in anti-terrorist encounters in Handwara.

(With ANI inputs)