Rahul Gandhi Says Congress Offered Mayawati UP CM's Post But She 'did Not Even Talk To Us'

In a big revelation, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, said that the Indian National Congress had offered to form an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and make Mayawati the chief ministerial candidate but "she did not even talk to us."

Slamming the BSP chief, the Wanayad MP alleged that Mayawati gave a clear passage to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state because of "the CBI, the ED and Pegasus."

"We gave a message to Mayawati to form an alliance and asked her to become the chief minister. She did not even talk to us," Gandhi said while releasing the book 'The Dalit Truth'.

The ex-Congress President said that he has respect for BSP patriarch Kanshi Ram for articulating the Dalit voice of Uttar Pradesh, even though the grand old party had suffered during that phase.

"But Mayawatiji is saying that I will not fight for it...she gave a clear passage to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Why? (because of ) CBI, the ED and Pegasus".

Rahul Gandhi attacks RSS

During the book launch, Rahul Gandhi also attacked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). "The Constitution is the weapon of India but it has no meaning without institutions. The Constitution without institutions has no meaning. We talk of protecting the Constitution. But how is the Constitution implemented? With institutions. All institutions are in the hands of the RSS," he alleged.

Congress & BSP performance in UP Polls

In the recent UP polls, Congress won only two seats in the 403-member Assembly and got a vote share of less than 2.5% in Uttar Pradesh, where the BJP retained power. As many as 97% of Congress candidates lost their security deposit.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won just one seat and got a vote share of around 13%. Around 72% of its candidates lost their deposits in the elections.