Rahul Gandhi Says 'G-23 Can't Exist In Any Other Party' Amid political Dissent In Congress

Ex-Congress President Rahul Gandhi made a first public comment over the group of 23 dissenters (G-23) during the virtual conversation with Prof Ashutosh Varshney, faculty & students of Brown University, on Tuesday. He stated that such differing points of view can only exist in Congress, not in any other political party.

"In our party, 20 people have different views. But do you think they can exist in the BJP, the BSP or the TMC... No, they cannot exist in any other party except the Congress. “No they cannot exist in any other party. The Congress says ‘look we don’t agree with you but the negotiations cannot stop’. It has to go on and that’s the nature of the Congress,”he said. READ | Rathore slams Gehlot govt on rapes, Rajasthan phone tapping; coins 'Rahul Gandhi eye test'

"We don't need Cadre": Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Gandhi further talked about the party ideologies and said Congress is not a Cadre-based party like RSS but we have negotiators.

"We were never a cadre-based party like the RSS. A cadre is someone who puts out a particular idealogy- 'Pracharak'. In the Congress party, people come out of movements that would further be negotiated in the settlement- our biggest negotiator was Mahatama Gandhi. We don't need a Cadre, we don't want it, we need people as an operating bridge between the community. We are a party based on people bringing about and managing the conversation," he said. READ | PC Chacko 'wants to support LDF' in Kerala; meets Pawar & makes big claim on Rahul Gandhi

Dissent within Congress

On August 23, 2020, in a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi, 23 senior party leaders stated that the uncertainly over the party leadership and the internal rift within the party have weakened Congress. The letter had also reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. Even so, the CWC in January stated that the election to the post of party president will be held only after the conclusion of the Assembly polls in Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal

The cracks further widened after dissenting leaders such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal, and Manish Tewari addressed a joint rally in Jammu on February 27. The dissenting leaders raised concerns about the weakening of the Congress party.