Rahul Gandhi Says Govt 'scared Of Discussion' As Farm Laws Repeal Bill Passed Sans Debate

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the BJP government is 'terrified' of debate in Parliament after the Farm Laws Repeal bill 2021 was passed in both Houses without discussion. The bills to repeal the three contentious laws was cleared by the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament amid ruckus by the Opposition, who demanded talks on the issue of issue and death of demonstrating farmers.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the environment was not conducive for debates amid sloganeering by the Opposition, which led to the passing of the bill. In the Rajya Sabha, LoP Mallikarjun Kharge was allowed to speak briefly before the bills were passed with majority votes.

Addressing the media after the adjournment of the Houses, Rahul Gandhi said he was certain that the laws would be repealed. "We had mentioned earlier that the farm laws would have to be withdrawn. We understood that 3-4 large crony capitalists cannot stand against the might of Indian farmers The issue is how the bills were repealed," he said.

"They (government) withdrew the bills without any discussion or debate. It shows that the government is terrified of discussion. We wanted to discuss the forces behind the bills. We wanted to discuss MSP, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and the death of farmers during protests," the Congress leader added.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 was cleared by both houses of the Parliament on Monday. The bill will now be sent to the President for approval. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed the bill in the Rajya Sabha but took a jibe at the Centre saying the move was due to upcoming elections.

Speaking in the Upper House, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said the withdrawal of the farm laws has been a long-pending demand of the farmers as well as the Opposition, therefore there is no requirement to hold debates.

After a call for votes, RS Speaker Harshvardhan Jain declared the bills passed and adjourned the house for 30 minutes.

Farm Laws Repeal Bill

The farm law to be repealed are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. The three laws were at the centre of farmers protests that are being held at the Delhi border since last year.