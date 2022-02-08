Rahul Gandhi Says He's 'not Bothered' By PM Modi's Attack On Congress; Repeats Own Salvo

A target of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Congress on Tuesday fielded its former President Rahul Gandhi to deliver a reply. Addressing the media outside the Parliament, Gandhi said that he was 'not bothered' by what was being said about Congress, and its leaders including Jawahar Lal Nehru, and added a suggestion for the Prime Minister saying, 'You do your job'.

Elaborating on the retort, Gandhi said, "I said three things earlier as well. First, the Prime Minister is forming two Indias. Second, he is attacking and destroying India's institutions and the third thing that he is doing is putting India at risk because he has a bankrupt foreign policy, and he has allowed China and Pakistan to get together ."

'India needs to wake up': Rahul Gandhi

Addressing the media, Gandhi also took a jibe at External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, saying "I heard the statement of the External Affairs Minister that China and India got together long back- the gentlemen definitely does not understand his job very well. Belt & Road- 90 billion dollars. Pakistani people sitting in China, and Chinese in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. He needs to understand that there is something new taking place. He has to understand that India is no longer facing two fronts, it is facing one front- it is facing cyber superpower. It is alarming and India needs to wake up," he said.

PM Modi's unsparing attack at Congress

In his address in both the houses of the Parliament, PM Modi had made unsparing attacks at Congress. PM Modi had also taken the opportunity to ponder upon the hypothetical situation of 'Congress not being there...' Elaborating on the same, PM Modi said, "Had Congress ceased to be, as per the wish of Mahatma Gandhi, democracy would've been free from the dynasty. India would've walked on the path of national resolutions, instead of taking to a foreign view. Had Congress not been there, then there would have been no blot of Emergency."

"Had Congress not been there, there would've been no massacre of Sikhs; Punjab wouldn't have burnt in flames of terrorism for years, Kashmiri Pandits need not have left Kashmir. Had Congress not been there, there would've been no incident of daughters being thrown in 'tandoor'," the BJP leader added.