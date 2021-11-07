Rahul Gandhi Says 'Will Implement Women's Reservation First' If He Becomes Prime Minister

In a significant proclamation, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that he would implement the 33% reservation for women in government first if he became Prime Minister. Sharing a video of a recent interaction with members of the St. Joseph's Matric Hr. Sec. School, Kanyakumari, and Gandhi on Saturday, the Wayanad MP was asked what would be his first act as Prime Minister. The 51-year-old Congress leader has always shied away from being officially declared as a PM aspirant and has never been Congress' PM face officially.

When asked what would be his first act if made Prime Minister of India, he said, "I would give women's reservation". In course of the interaction, he also mused, "If somebody asks me what is the one thing I will teach my child - it will be humility. From humility, you get understanding." His sister - Priyanka Gandhi was also present in the informal meeting, interacting with the women students.

Recently, UP Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued seven promises if voted to power in 2022. Addressing a public meeting at Barabanki, Vadra promised - 40% poll tickets to women, free e-Scooty & mobile phones for school girls, complete loan waiver for farmers, procurement of wheat-paddy at Rs 2500/quintal & sugarcane at Rs 400/quintal, 20 lakh government jobs and part waiver of electricity bills (Full waiver during COVID-19 lockdown), Rs 25,000/family cash disbursal. Vadra has been chosen as Congress' face for its UP campaign and has been leading from the front.

What is the Women's Reservation Bill?

The Women's Reservation Bill is aimed to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies, as per PRS. Moreover, one-third of the seats reserved for SC/ST too will have to be reserved for women of those groups. Reserved seats may be allotted by rotation to different constituencies in the state or union territory and the reservation will cease to exist 15 years after the commencement of this Act.

The Bill was introduced in Rajya Sabha in May 2008, referred to a Standing Committee which filed its report in December 2009. It was passed in Rajya Sabha on March 2010 and has remained pending in the Lok Sabha since then - where BJP now holds the single-party majority. In 2010, as per reports, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav were the most vociferous opponents of the Bill in the Lok Sabha, leading to chaos and the bill dying there. While Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has often talked about the 33% reservation, the Modi government is yet to take up the bill in Lok Sabha, since it came to power in 2014.