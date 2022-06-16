ED Accepts Rahul Gandhi Demand For 3-days Postponement, Next To Appear On June 20: Sources

After three rounds of back-to-back interrogation from June 12-15, and the fourth round scheduled for June 17 in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has demanded more time from the Enforcement Directorate, Republic TV learnt on Thursday. The Gandhi scion has asked if he could appear on June 20 instead, a demand which has been accepted by the ED, sources informed the channel.

Rahul Gandhi washed his hands off AJL-Young Indian deal

Earlier Republic TV informed how the Parliamentarian, during his probe by the Central agency over the last few days blamed now-deceased Congress leader Motilal Vora for alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian and Associated Journals Ltd transactions.

The Wayanad MP told the agency officials that the former Congress Treasurer was responsible for all transactions linked to the acquisition of AJL by Young Indian, sources informed. Sources further said that during the course of interrogation, the 51-year-old denied having any personal knowledge of loans or transactions made by the Young Indian - a company controlled by the Gandhi family - and blamed everything on Vora.

Notably, Rahul and his mother Sonia Gandhi, summoned on June 23, together holds 76% stakes in Young Indian while the remaining 24% was held by Motilal Vora and (also deceased) Oscar Fernandes--12%.

#BREAKING on #RahulBlamesVora | Rahul Gandhi seeks more time for appearance before ED to answer summons scheduled for tomorrow; requests to appear on Monday

The interrogation of the Gandhis come as a part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions, and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL. The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA and a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.