Rahul Gandhi Sends Veiled Warning To Sachin Pilot, Says 'Doors Open For NSUI Leaders Now'

In a veiled message to Sachin Pilot on Wednesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi hinted that no more attempts would be made to stop the former from leaving the party. Addressing an NSUI meeting, he remarked the departure of a leader is an opportunity for other younger leaders to join the party. As per sources, he told the NSUI in a meeting, "If anybody wants to leave the party they will. It opens the door for young leaders like you".

Meanwhile, sources informed Republic TV that Pilot is struggling to keep his pack of 18 MLAs together in the wake of the disqualification notices issued by Congress. Reportedly, 4 MLAs want to go back to the Ashok Gehlot camp while 6 others have refused to join BJP. According to sources, Pilot is trying to keep them calm as he needs time to garner the support of more MLAs.

Political turmoil in Rajasthan

Pilot’s departure to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators on July 11 set off alarm bells in the Congress camp. As per sources, he had a one-to-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, where he listed a long list of grievances. Some of the MLAs from the Pilot camp are believed to be lodged at Gurugram as well. Additionally, sources revealed that Pilot had sought a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi to apprise her of the step-motherly treatment being meted out to his faction.

On July 13, the Congress Legislative Party in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. The MLAs also condemned all acts intended to weaken the government. They also called for strict disciplinary action to be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. However, Sachin Pilot and his loyalists stayed away from this meeting. Furthermore, they rejected the Congress party's overtures by refusing to attend the second CLP meeting convened on Tuesday.

