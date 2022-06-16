In a stunning twist to the National Herald case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday that former Congress treasurer Motilal Vora was responsible for all the transactions between Young Indian and Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), as per ED sources.

Attempting to shift the blame on the deceased party member, Gandhi claimed that Vora was responsible for all the transactions pertaining to Young Indian's acquisition of AJL's assets worth hundreds of crores from Congress.

The Gandhi scion made the allegation during his marathon interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate in a graft case linked to the National Herald newspaper. Congress’s Motilal Vora, who died in December 2020 was also questioned by the ED in the National Herald case.

Sources claim that during the course of interrogation, Rahul Gandhi denied having any personal knowledge of loans or transactions made by the Young Indian - a company controlled by the Gandhi family - and blamed everything on Vora.

Notably, Rahul and his mother Sonia Gandhi together hold 76 percent stakes in Young Indian while the remaining 24 per cent was held by Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes (12 percent each). Fernandes too passed away in September 2021.

Rahul Gandhi summoned for 4th time on Friday

Dissatisfied by Rahul Gandhi's "evasive" answers related to the YI-AJL transactions, the agency summoned the Wayanad MP for the 4th time on June 17.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's response to the ED, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonwala said, "scamsters" often resort to shifting the blame in order to get away with their crimes.

"The first family of Corruption has shifted the onus of its money heist on Motilal Vora. This is the typical behavior of those caught in criminal activity. Why is Rahul Gandhi silent before the ED on Young Indian's usurping of Rs 2,000 crores of the AJL? Shifting the blame is unfair," said Poonwala.

Meanwhile, the Congress continues to call it a "bogus" case, meant to falsely implicate the top Congress leaders. The party has been protesting outside ED offices across the country, even engaging in clashes with the police over Rahul Gandhi's interrogation. The Wayanad MP has been summoned again on Friday, while Congress President Sonia Gandhi will join the investigation on june 23.