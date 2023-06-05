'Rahul Gandhi Should Be...': Jethmalani As Congress Leader Backs Espionage Accused In US

Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Mahesh Jethmalani slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for backing alleged spy Vivek Raghuvanshi, who is facing accusations of espionage by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), during his US visit. At an event in Washington, the interviewer asked the former MP about Raghuvanshi, to which he replied that there is no freedom of the press in India.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Jethmalani said that the question on Raghuvanshi should have put Rahul Gandhi on guard. He said that the Congress leader's response was a shocker.

'Rahul Gandhi should be banished from politics': Jethmalani

"The entire scenario- I mean the question itself is surprising. Who does it emanate from? I mean he (the interviewer) called Raghuvanshi a colleague which itself should have put Rahul Gandhi on guard that something is wrong with it," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Calling Rahul Gandhi "totally immature", Jethmalani said, "The response of Rahul Gandhi was a shocker. He should be totally banished from politics. This can't happen that somebody who aspires to be the leader of the country is actually going and defending a spy accused of sharing DRDO secrets. Does he know the seriousness of the matter?"

"Why should he be even responding? He should have said politely that it is pending investigation and I don't want to say anything. He just can't shoot his mouth off just because he is anti-Modi," the senior added.

Jethmalani also voiced that the affair needs to be probed. "The matter needs to be probed, as apart from the Raghuvanshi issue, the various different people who had organised this event and the audience he was addressing were all connected with Jihadi organisation, the ISI-funded organisation. Sam Pitroda, who was the organiser of both these programs, needs to be questioned about his choice of audiences. Are they the only people he could find for Rahul's US outreach?" he asked.

#NoFreedomToSpy | Sam Pitroda should be questioned on the type of people he got to Rahul Gandhi's events. And we need to find out whether this was a usual immature Rahul remark or was he defending the alleged spy?#RahulGandhi #China #ArnabGoswami #Arnab #MaheshJethmalani pic.twitter.com/5dSAfha5U7 — Republic (@republic) June 5, 2023

The BJP leader said that he is not willing to believe that it was an innocent response from Rahul Gandhi and he did not know about it. "I believe that Rahul knew the entire episode, he knew that there was leakage to foreign countries by Raghuvanshi and his associates of extremely sensitive defence secrets of India," he said.

Jethmalani also pointed out that it cannot be a co-incident that every guest present in the US event that Rahul Gandhi was part of is connected to agencies who are inimical to India.

Rahul Gandhi backs alleged spy

In response to a question on alleged spy Vivek Raghuvanshi, Rahul Gandhi raked the issue of 'weakening' press freedom in India. "The fact that there is a weakening of press freedom and this is not hidden. Everybody knows it. It is apparent in India but the rest of the world can see it. I think press freedom is very critical for democracy," Gandhi said.

He added, "It is not just press freedom, it is on multiple axis. On multiple axis, there is a clampdown on the institutional framework that allowed India to grow, that allowed Indian people to negotiate. I view India as a negotiation between its people, between different languages, different cultures, and between different history, and the architecture that Mahatma Gandhi set up was to allow that negotiation to be carried out fairly and freely. That structure that allows the negotiation with Indian people is coming under pressure, this the question you should ask Mr Modi."