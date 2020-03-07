Naqvi Slams Rahul Gandhi's 'No Yes Bank' Remark, Says 'worry About Your Party's Growth'

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his statement on the Yes bank crisis and said that he should be worried about his party's growth.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi had said that as Congress party's "growth is deteriorating day by day", Rahul Gandhi should be concerned about his party. He had also assured that the country's economy is in safe hands.

"Country's economy is in strong and safe hands. Even when the world economy is crashing, we have maintained the growth," Naqvi had said.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was referring to Rahul Gandhi's attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Yes Bank crisis. Rahul, in a tweet, had said that PM Modi's ideals have "destroyed India's economy".

No Yes Bank.



Modi and his ideas have destroyed India’s economy.



#NoBank — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 6, 2020

Congress hits out at Centre over Yes Bank crisis

On Friday, the Madhya Pradesh Congress had also slammed the PM Modi-led BJP government after the RBI imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank.

HIs tweet in Hindi read as, "Now 'No' to the customers of Yes Bank: Yes Bank is also sinking due to the wrong policies of Modi Ji. RBI has banned withdrawal of more than ₹ 50,000. Understand Chronology. First, you will deposit your money in the bank, then you will not let the money be withdrawn from the bank."

This statement could be sarcastically intuned with the BJP government's constant push for opening bank accounts ever since the party came in power and the demonetization that was imposed later.

Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also accused the Centre of abdicating its responsibility and cited the example of PMC Bank, along with Yes Bank.

"The BJP has been in power for 6 years, their ability to control and regulate financial institutions is being exposed. First PMC Bank, now Yes Bank. Is the government worried at all? Can he escape his responsibility? Is there a third bank in the line," tweeted Chidambaram.

RBI takes over Yes Bank for 30 days

On Thursday, RBI appointed former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar as administrator for Yes Bank and imposed a moratorium on the troubled lender capping its withdrawals at Rs 50,000, for a period of 30 days. The RBI stated that the decision was taken to a serious deterioration in the financial position of the bank and has been done to restore depositors' confidence in the bank. The Yes Bank has also cancelled all fund withdrawal requests made by clients to their YES bank accounts and its stocks tumbled by 10%.

The Yes Bank Limited will not be allowed to make payment to a depositor of a sum exceeding Rs. 50,000 lying to his credit, in any savings, current or any other deposit account.

