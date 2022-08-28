'Rahul Gandhi Should Become Congress President, Will Lift Party Out Of Crisis': Kharge

After Congress Working Committee (CWC) announced the schedule to elect the party president, Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Mallikarjun Kharge opined that Rahul Gandhi should lead the grand-old-party, stating that he has the ability to lift the party from crisis.

"Today the whole situation has become clear regarding the election of Congress Party President. I have my personal opinion and it is the feeling of all the workers that Rahul Gandhi should take the lead of the Congress party at this time. He should become the president of the Congress party," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

The veteran leader added, "Rahul Gandhi is the only one who can lift the Congress. He can unify and strengthen the party. Only he has the ability to assemble people even in the Bharat Jodo programme."

'Rahul Gandhi only choice', says Khurshid

Senior leader Salman Khurshid also said that Rahul Gandhi remains the "number one" and the "only" choice of the Congress rank and file for the party chief's post.

Echoing similar views, former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat said Congress workers feel that Rahul Gandhi should agree to take over the reins of the party again.

"We want to say that he should become the president. I am saying this as a Congress worker. This is the sentiment of lakhs and crores of workers," Rawat said.

CWC on Sunday approved the schedule to elect a new Congress president. The election for the party's top post will be held on October 17 and counting will take place two days later on October 19. A notification for the Congress president's election will be issued on September 22. The filing of nominations will be from September 24 to September 30.

Several Congress leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, have publicly exhorted Rahul Gandhi to return as the party president. However, the suspense continues on the issue.