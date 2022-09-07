'Rahul Gandhi Should Conduct Bharat Jodo Yatra In Pakistan': Assam CM Chides Congress

Even as Congress is buoyant about the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took a swipe at the Sonia Gandhi-led party on Tuesday. Talking to reporters, he contended that it was pointless to conduct this march in India as the country is united. Instead, he urged Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to take out the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Pakistan which was carved out of undivided India in 1947.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked, "India was divided into two parts when Congress was in power. To unite India, Congress should go to Pakistan. India was divided in 1947. If he wants to conduct a Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi should conduct this Yatra in Pakistan. What is the use of conducting this Yatra in India? India is united. Pakistan was fragmented. That's why I advise Rahul Gandhi to take the Bharat Jodo programme to Pakistan."

What is the Bharat Jodo Yatra?

Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being touted as an endeavour to come together and strengthen the nation. It will start in Kanyakumari, covering 12 states and culminate in Jammu and Kashmir- spanning a distance of nearly 3,500 Km over the course of about 150 days. It will pass through Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Nilambur, Mysuru, Bellary, Raichur, Vikarabad, Nanded, Jalgaon, Indore, Kota, Dausa, Alwar, Bulandshahr, Delhi, Ambala, Pathankot, Jammu, and end in Srinagar. The Yatra will be formally launched by former Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a massive rally today.

While all citizens have been invited to actively participate in this initiative either physically or by helping spread its message online, a total of 118 Congress leaders will walk the entire route along with Gandhi. The participants are likely to walk 22-23 km daily with the march moving in two batches from 7 am to 10:30 am and from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Meanwhile, Congress' communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh revealed that the party will organise similar Yatras on a smaller scale, i.e of 50 km or 100 km in each state.