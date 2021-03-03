'Rahul Gandhi Should Quit Congress If He Opposes Dictatorship': Vij On Emergency Admission

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's '1975 Emergency was a mistake' admission, BJP leader and Haryana Minister Anil Vij has stated his opinion that acceptance that it was a mistake was 'not enough'. Taking to Twitter, Anil Vij asserted that 'anti-democratic dictatorship' still exists in the grand old party as leaders who supported the Emergency are still active. In addition, he also stated that if Rahul Gandhi wants to atone for imposition of Emergency, then he should 'leave the Congress party.'

"It is not enough for Rahul Gandhi to believe that the emergency imposed by his grandmother in 1975 was a mistake because anti-democratic dictatorship thinking is still alive in the Congress. Indira Gandhi may not be there but the other leaders who supported the Emergency are still active in the Congress." said Anil Vij "Today he is also leading the same party. If Rahul Gandhi has to atone for the imposition of Emergency, then he should leave the dictatorial Congress party," added Vij

Indira Gandhi-imposed Emergency 'a Mistake'

Earlier on Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi admitted that the 1975 Emergency imposed by his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was a 'mistake' and what happened over the next 21 months was 'wrong'. Rahul Gandhi also said that the situation back then was 'fundamentally different from the current scenario'.

"I think that was a mistake. Absolutely, that was a mistake. And my grandmother (Indira Gandhi) said as much. (But) the Congress at no point attempted to capture India's institutional framework... frankly, it does not even have that capability. Our (the Congress') design does not allow us (to do)," he said during a virtual conversation with renowned economist Kaushik Basu.

Rahul Gandhi maintained that he supports internal democracy in the Congress, which he said fought for India’s independence, gave the country its Constitution, and stood for equality. However, this doesn't override the fact that elections for CWC posts are still pending almost two years after Rahul Gandhi resigned following the party's stupendous loss in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

