Rahul Gandhi Should Take Out 'Mafi Mango Yatra': Uttar Pradesh DyCM Keshav Maurya

Uttar Pradesh DyCM Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and said he now needs to take out a "Mafi Mango Yatra".

Press Trust Of India
He also targeted Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav saying that with works like 'mafiagiri', land grabbing, katta and bomb-making factories shutting down in the state, "he is now behaving like a fish without water".

On a visit to the district to participate in the Gram Chaupal programme, Maurya took a jibe at the Congress leader who is taking out 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' saying "Now he should also take out 'Mafi Mango Yatra'. He, however, did not elaborate.

Talking about Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "Public has made him unemployed. It is said that now the work of mafia giri, grabbing of lands, setting up factories for making kattas and bombs is not being done in the state. That's why he is seen suffering like a fish without water." Maurya alleged that the SP, the BSP and the Congress always talked about the poor but never did any work for the welfare of the poor. "But today, work is being done for every poor under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, India will become world leader and become number one country in the world, Maurya added.

