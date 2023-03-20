Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP After Delhi Police Action At His Residence; Says He Is 'not Scared'

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that he is not scared no matter how many cases are registered against him or police are sent to his residence. His comments come a day after Delhi Police reached Gandhi's residence to inquire about his "women are still being sexually assaulted" remark made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Addressing a gathering in Wayanad, the Congress MP said, "Now, there is confusion in the minds of the PM, BJP and RSS. They think that they themselves are India. PM is one Indian citizen, not the entire India, no matter how arrogant he is or what he thinks. No way an attack on PM, BJP or RSS is an attack on India. But by attacking independent institutions of India, they’re attacking India. And I won’t stop saying this."

Rahul Gandhi added, "I am not scared of BJP, RSS or Police. No matter how many cases are filed against me or how many times you send the Police to my home and insult me, I will still fight for the truth. Those who always lie won’t be able to understand honest people."

Delhi Police reaches Rahul Gandhi's residence

The police have knocked on Gandhi's doors three times in the last six days seeking details on the women 'victims' so that they can take up the case. According to PTI sources, Gandhi has sought 8-10 days for a detailed response.

The opposition party attacked the central government, accusing it of harassment, intimidation and political vendetta, but the BJP rejected the charge and said the police was "only discharging its lawful duty".

A police team headed by Special Commission of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda reached Gandhi's 12, Tughlaq Lance residence at around 10 am and met the Congress leader after two hours. The cops left at around 1 pm.

Earlier, a notice with a questionnaire was sent to the 52-year-old seeking details of victims who had approached him in Srinagar about their sexual harassment as the police want to investigate the matter soon.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said that Gandhi should share the details with the police if is really serious about women's issues. Meanwhile, Congress has claimed that it is a clear case of "vendetta, intimidation and harassment" to create an atmosphere against the ex-Congress president.