Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP For 'failing India'; Cites Farmers' Protests, Inflation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the BJP-led government, stating that it failed to deliver on key issues including farmers protests, inflation and border clashes. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said the Centre has been a failure and will continue to be so.

"The farmer is upset, Inflation has touched the sky, there is a clash at the borders. India is still great. But the central government has been a failure and will remain a failure," he said in a tweet in Hindi with the hashtag "BJPfailsIndia".

The Congress party also shared a video about farmers, the border clashes and rising inflation to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention on the issues. "PM Modi needs a reality check," Congress tweeted from its handle along with a short video.

The Opposition has been attacking the BJP and PM Modi over a slew of issues from inflation to soaring fuel prices, the unending farmers' agitation and Chinese aggression in eastern Ladakh.

Gandhi Accuses Centre Of Doublespeak

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi had accused the Centre of "doublespeak" over claims of an increase in the trade deficit with China and labelled the 'Made in India' slogan "jumla" (rhetoric). His statements came after Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla highlighted on Thursday that, despite growing trade volume between the two neighbours, the trade deficit has grown and the imbalance has deepened.

Meanwhile, farmers from states like Punjab and Haryana have been protesting nationwide since November 26 last year against the three newly-enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

On the other hand, the prices of petrol and diesel prices have been at an all-time high across the country, as fuel rates were hiked again for the third consecutive day on Friday. Accordingly, the fuel price of petrol in Delhi rose by 35 paise to its highest-ever level of Rs 106.89 a litre while diesel prices also rose by the same margin to Rs 95.62 a litre.

(With inputs from agency)