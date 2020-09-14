Rahul Gandhi Slams Central Ordinances, Calls Them A 'fatal Attack' On Farming Community

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Modi Government over the three ordinances rolled out by the Centre with respect to farmers, calling them 'a fatal attack' on peasant and agricultural labourers. The three central laws, promulgated through ordinances on June 5 are facing massive protests by farmers groups in Haryana, UP and other parts of the country after it was alleged that the ordinances would leave them at the mercy of market forces.

"Farmers are the only ones who buy and sell their produce in retail at wholesale prices. The three 'black' ordinances of the Modi government are a fatal attack on peasant-agricultural labourers so that they neither get MSP nor rights and are forced to sell their land to capitalists. Another anti-farmer conspiracy of Modi ji," said Rahul Gandhi.

What are the three ordinances?

The Government has rolled out 3 ordinances namely-- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance.

As per PRS India, the first ordinance - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance seeks to provide for barrier-free trade of farmers’ produce outside the markets notified under the various state agricultural produce market laws (state APMC Acts). The Ordinance will prevail over state APMC Acts.

As per PRS India, the second ordinance - the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance essentially talks about contract farming that allows farmers to sell their produce outside of the APMC via a “framework for farmers to enter into direct contracts with those who wish to buy farm produce”.

As per PRS India, the third ordinance - the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance amends the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and empowers the central government to control the production, supply, distribution, trade, and commerce in certain commodities. The Ordinance seeks to increase competition in the agriculture sector and enhance farmers’ income. It aims to liberalise the regulatory system while protecting the interests of consumers.

