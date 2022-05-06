The World Health Organization (WHO) recently claimed that India suffered 4.7 million "excess" million deaths between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021, due to COVID. Despite the Centre rubbishing the argument claiming that the data provided by the WHO was wrong, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has now come forward backing the same. Reiterating the data brought forth by WHO, Rahul accused PM Modi of spreading false data.

The WHO report claimed that India’s COVID-19 death tally was nearly 10 times more than the country’s official record of 5,20,000. However, the Centre came forward to rubbish the report and said that the nation does not agree with the methodology followed by WHO in calculating the death tally. Following this, Rahul Gandhi on Friday tweeted the same data and said that the government was releasing misleading data.

“47 lakh Indians died due to the Covid pandemic. NOT 4.8 lakh as claimed by the Govt. Science doesn't LIE. Modi does,” the Congress leader tweeted while sharing a graph showing the same. Furthermore, he demanded that the Centre provide due compensation to the family members of all the deceased. “Respect families who've lost loved ones. Support them with the mandated ₹4 lakh compensation,” Rahul added in his tweet.

Health Ministry counters WHO report on COVID-19 fatalities

Countering WHO's data, the Union Ministry of Health said that it "objects to the use of mathematical models for projecting excess mortality estimates in view of the availability of authentic data". It further stated that despite India's consistent objection to the process, methodology and outcome of this modelling exercise, WHO "released the excess mortality estimates without adequately addressing India’s concerns".

The international body's newly prepared report constitutes data collected between 1 January 2020, and 31 December 2021, and suggests that India saw 4.7 million in excess deaths as opposed to the official record of 5,20,000.

In its release, the Centre underscored that it has informed WHO that such mathematical models should not be used for projecting excess mortality numbers in view of the availability of authentic data published through the Civil Registration System (CRS) by the Registrar General of India (RGI). Further highlighting flaws of WHO's "unsound" and "scientifically questionable methodology of data collection", the Centre said that the organisation obtained data on 17 Indian states from questionable websites and media reports for their mathematical model.

Image: PTI/ TWITTER