'Horrific': Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over India's 4th Rank In Global COVID-19 Tally

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday, June 12, strongly criticised the Centre's handling of the COVID-19 crisis. He alleged that India was on the way to winning the wrong race. To buttress his point, Gandhi posted a video on Twitter which showed the country-wise growth of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. The video showcases India leapfrogging other nations to end up as the country having the fourth-highest number of novel coronavirus cases globally just below the US, Brazil and Russia. Terming this as a "horrible tragedy", Gandhi attributed the present COVID-19 situation to a combination of arrogance and incompetence.

Novel coronavirus crisis in India

Currently, there are 2,97,535 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 1,47,195 patients have recovered while 8,498 casualties have been reported. With 6,166 people recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate surged to 49.47%. 1,41,842 individuals are under active medical supervision. The case doubling rate has improved from 3.4% at the beginning of the lockdown to 17.4 days at present. 1,50,305 out of the total 53,63,445 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The ICMR has ramped up the testing capacity and 877 labs- 637 government labs and 240 private labs are operational across India now.

Gandhi's remarks stir controversy

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi stroked a controversy by claiming that there was intolerance in India during his conversation with Ambassador Nicholas Burns. He stated that the partnership between the two countries was based on the shared principle of tolerance. Gandhi contended that the DNA of tolerance had disappeared in the US as well. According to him, the people involved in perpetrating the division in the society portrayed it as the strength of the country. Moreover, he added that the same people who weakened the structure of the country called themselves nationalists. A range of other issues including racism in the US and the flashpoint created by George Floyd’s killing, the reshaping of the world order in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, the future of Indo-US relations, and the clash of ideologies were also discussed.

