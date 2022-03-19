Rahul Gandhi Slams Centre Over World Happiness Report; 'Might Top Hate & Anger Charts'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday delivered a fresh salvo against the Centre over the recently launched World Happiness Index report by United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network. Although India exhibited significant improvement on the Index, the Congress leader grabbed the opportunity to cast a finger at the centre over the country’s performance in the same.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote that under the current regime, India may soon top ‘Hate and Anger Charts.’ In a jibe directed at the Centre, Gandhi mentioned India’s low scores on Hunger and Freedom Rank as well.

"Hunger Rank: 10, Freedom Rank: 119, Happiness Rank: 136. But, we may soon top the Hate and Anger charts,” Rahul Gandhi wrote in the tweet while sharing a report on the Happiness Index.

It is pertinent to mention here that India has inched 3 steps ahead in the latest rankings in this year’s Index. Notably, India was placed at 136th position in terms of happiness, 3 positions up from last year's 139th Rank.

Finland tops World Happiness Report for 5th consecutive year

In the latest report, Finland, for the fifth straight year, topped the World Happiness Report (WHR). The latest edition of WHR was released on March 18, two days before the annual International Day of Happiness. The World Happiness Report, published by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, ranks 150 countries around the world based on a variety of factors, including a sense of well-being, GDP per capita, social support system, life expectancy, generosity, freedom to make life choices, and perceptions of corruption, among others. The rankings are given on a scale of 1-10 based on the average data of the past three years.

Austria was the only country to have moved out from the list of top 10; out of the other 9 countries, all have changed their positions based on the ranking. From the lower rung, Afghanistan was ranked as the unhappiest nation followed by Lebanon, Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Botswana, respectively.

World's 20 Happiest countries

Following are the 20 happiest countries in the WHR 2022:

Finland Denmark Iceland Switzerland The Netherlands Luxembourg Sweden Norway Israel New Zealand Austria Australia Ireland Germany Canada United States United Kingdom Czech Republic Belgium France (new entrant)

