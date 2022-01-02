Rahul Gandhi Slams 'communal Hatred Of Women' Amid Bulli Bai 'auction' Of Muslim Women

Shocked at the targetting of Muslim women online, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, urged people to speak up against it. He tweeted, ' humiliation and communal hatred of women will stop only when we all stand in one voice against it'. Over 100 influential Muslim women have been 'auctioned' on open-source platform GitHub's 'Bulli Bai' app.

Rahul Gandhi speaks up on 'Bulli Bai'

महिलाओं का अपमान और सांप्रदायिक नफ़रत तभी बंद होंगे जब हम सब एक आवाज़ में इसके ख़िलाफ़ खड़े होंगे।



साल बदला है, हाल भी बदलो- अब बोलना होगा!#NoFear — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 2, 2022

Muslim women targetted online

Barely six months after the shocking 'auction' of Muslim women via 'Sulli Deals', a second such application 'Bulli Bai' has appeared on the same platform where over 100 top influential Muslim women including journalists were 'auctioned'. Taking to Twitter, many Muslim women, on Friday, shared screenshots of their social media photos being shared on GitHub, allegedly allowing users to participate in an 'auction'. The screen of the app reads 'Your Bulli Bai for the day' and then tags the woman via her Twitter handle. The victims have expressed anguish at the specific targetting of Muslim women, blaming right wing hardliners for these 'auctions'.

Aghast at the 'auction', Opposition MPs - Priyanka Chaturvedi, Asaduddin Owaisi and Shashi Tharoor termed it 'communal targeting', misogynistic, urging police to take action on the perpetrators. A complaint has been filed with the Mumbai Police and Delhi police with both departments' cyber cells swinging into action. After one of the journalists whose details were shared on GitHub filed a complaint, Delhi police have filed an FIR. Meanwhile, Mumbai police too have filed an FIR after Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi spoke to city commissioner Hemant Nagrale, DCP Crime Rashmi Karandikar and Maharashtra DGP.

Moreover, Union I-T minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that GitHub has blocked the user and Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) is coordinating with police for further action. NCW chief Rekha Sharma too took note of the issue.

What is 'Sulli Deals'?

Previously in July, a similar such 'auction' came to light after a Twitter user shared screenshots from GitHub, which hosted 'Sulli Deals' - a website that shared pictures of Muslim women, labelling them as the 'Deal of the Day'. As per reports, pictures of nearly 90 women belonging to the Muslim community including prominent journalists, activists, and artists had been shared, putting them up 'for the auction'. Social media reports suggest that while a majority of the women profiled were Indian, some of them also included Pakistani nationals. The pictures of women shared were allegedly sourced from their social media handles. It is to be noted that 'Sulli' and 'Bulli' are derogatory terms for Muslim women. The website has now reportedly been taken down after Delhi police and NCW took note. No arrests have been made yet.