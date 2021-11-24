Rahul Gandhi Slams Govt Over COVID Deaths; Seeks ₹4 Lakh Compensation For Kin Of Deceased

Launching the 'COVID Nyay Campaign', Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday demanded that the Government of India provide correct figures of COVID-related deaths in the country and pay a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives due to the infection. The leader is likely to take the issue of COVID deaths to the winter session of Parliament, attacking the government with a demand to provide compensation to the families of the victims.

"The Congress party has two demands - Correct figures of COVID dead should be given, and Rs 4 Lakh compensation should be given to the families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID," Gandhi said on Twitter.

"If you are in power, you will have to drive away the sufferings of the people. Due compensation should be provided," he demanded.

Rahul Gandhi: 'People didn't get the requisite when it was needed'

Sharing a video story of several families from across the state of Gujarat narrating their woes after losing their near ones to COVID, the Wayanad MP took a jibe at the "Gujarat Model" of Development. He said that Congress spoke to people in Gujarat who lamented that they failed to find hospital beds, oxygen, and cylinders when there was a need.

The former Congress National President Rahul Gandhi in the video alleged that more than three lakh people had succumbed to the COVID virus in Gujarat, contrary to the official data which states only 10,000 COVID-19 deaths.

The grand old party started the 'COVID Nyay Campaign' from the BJP-led Gujarat which is scheduled to go for polls late next year.

COVID updates

Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 36 fresh COVID cases, raising its infection tally to 8,27,267 while the death of a patient in Navsari, the third fatality in November so far, took the toll to 10,092.

As many as 25 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 8,16,856 and leaving the state with 319 active cases, he added.

India in the last 24 hours recorded 9,283 fresh cases of COVID infection among its citizens, as per the Ministry of Health. The active caseload stood at 1,11,481, constituting 1 per cent of the total count, the lowest since March 2020. The recovery rate stood at 98.33 per cent, the highest since the said date.

(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI