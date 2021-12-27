Last Updated:

Rahul Gandhi Slams Insult To Mahatma Gandhi At Raipur Event: 'Can't Imprison His Thoughts'

Shocked at the communal vitriol against the Father of Nation, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi that 'his ideas cannot be imprisoned'.

Shocked at the communal vitriol against the Father of Nation, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi quoted Mahatma Gandhi that 'his ideas cannot be imprisoned'. Gandhi was referring to the Dharam Sansad held in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Sunday, where a Hindu leader Kalicharan Maharaj used insulting language against Mahatma Gandhi, hailing his assassin Nathuram Godse. An FIR has been registered at Tikrapara police station on the complaint of Pramod Dubey against Kalicharan Maharaj for his abuse against Gandhi. 

Rahul Gandhi: 'Cannot imprison Gandhi's thoughts'

Dharam Sansad in Raipur abuses Gandhi

In the Dharam Sansad in Raipur, Kalicharan claimed that Muslims captured Pakistan and Bangladesh via politcs and were aided by 'Maha Harami' Gandhi. Thanking Godse, Kalicharan blames the administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims). He also stated that Hindus were not prepared to do riots as police were slaves of the administration, govts, politicians. 

READ | Raipur: Hindu monk abuses Mahatma Gandhi, hails Godse at Dharam Sansad; FIR filed

"Islam captured nation via politics. They captured Pakistan and Bangladesh in front of our eyes. That 'Maha harami' Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed everything. My salutations to Nathuram Godse ji fro klling him. Oppression is necessary to control these people (Muslims), otherwise, they become cancer," said Kalicharan.

He added, "No one is telling you to do riots. You are not prepared, Muslims are very well-prepared. Even police warn us not to take out saffron rallies in Muslim areas. Police are slaves of administration, administration are slaves of govt, govt are slaves of politicians".

Aggrieved at Kalicharan's blatantly communal speech, another Hindu leader Mahant Ram Sunder Das boycotted the event, walking off the stage. Questioning the audience as to why they clapped for Kalicharan's speech, has asked 'Was Gandhi really a traitor?' to low murmurs of 'No'. Stating that this was not the agenda of Dharam Sansad, he distanced himself from the event.

READ | Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi slam communal speech at Haridwar event; questions BJP's silence

Slamming the communal speech, AAP MP Sanjay Singh expressed shock at the insult to the Father of our nation. Similarly, Congress too stated that one may have ideological differences with Gandhiji, but no one has the right to insult him. The party's leaders lauded Das for standing up to Kalicharan stating 'A Hindu cannot remain silent at insult of Gandhi'.

This event comes close at the heels of the 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar organised by controversial monk Yati Narasinghanand, where many hardline monks called for 'genocide against Muslims', among a few other call to action in the event. Other leaders like Annapurna Maa - General secretary of Hindu Mahasabha, claimed that she will use 'weapons' to defend Hindu Sanatan Dharm from those threatening it. Most leaders also vowed to emulate Nathuram Godse and kill anyone who hurt religious sentiments. An FIR has been filed by Uttarakhand police against Wasim Rizvi aka Jitendra Tyagi and others under  Section 153A.

