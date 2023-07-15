'Rafale Gets Him A Ticket To Bastille Day Parade': Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Tweet On PM Modi

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the PM's recent France visit and the acquisition of Rafale jets for the Indian Navy. Accusing the PM of remaining silent on domestic issues while prioritising military acquisitions, Rahul Gandhi tweeted on Saturday, July 15, "Manipur burns. The European Union Parliament discusses India's internal matters. The PM remains silent! Meanwhile, Rafale gets him a ticket to the Bastille Day Parade."

Following Rahul Gandhi's tweet, Congress leader and member of Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, said, "In January 1977, Richard Nelson, a noted economist at Yale University, published a very influential essay called 'The Moon and the Ghetto.' It became required reading for people like me in graduate school. Nelson poses the question: why is it that a technologically dynamic America is able to land a man on the moon but is unable to meaningfully address its problems at home, especially in the inner cities."

"It is a deeply thought-provoking analysis, not without its relevance to us too," the Congress leader said. "We can go to the moon but are unable or unwilling to deal with the basic issues our people face at home. An Indian version of the Nelson essay may read, 'The Moon and Manipur,'" Ramesh added.

Union Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani, reacting to Gandhi's tweet, said, "A man who seeks international intervention in India's internal matters, a frustrated dynast who undermines the 'Make in India' ambition, and mocks India when our PM receives a national honour." She further states, "Rejected by the people, he seethes as defence contracts no longer land at the doorstep of the dynasty."

Growing concerns over Manipur crisis: Clashes and displacement

The situation in Manipur has been a cause for growing concern, with clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities resulting in widespread violence and displacement. Since May of this year, over 120 people have lost their lives, and more than 50,000 individuals have been forced to leave their homes due to the unrest.

European Parliament holds plenary session on Manipur situation

From July 10 to 13, the European Parliament convened a plenary session to address the crisis in Manipur. Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) from various political factions expressed concern over the violence and called for action to protect religious minorities in the region.

Indian Foreign Secretary, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, addressed questions about violence in France and the EU Parliament's debate on Manipur on July 12. The ambassador stated, "We made efforts to reach out to EU parliamentarians. The matter is totally internal to India."

During the debate, the MEPs strongly denounced the attacks on over 250 churches, theological institutions, schools, and hospitals in Manipur. They urgently urged the Indian government to take immediate measures to restore peace, bring the perpetrators to justice, and safeguard religious freedom in the affected communities.

European Commission reaffirms commitment to human rights

The MEPs also raised broader concerns about human rights in India, specifically criticising the alleged deterioration of freedoms and the treatment of religious and ethnic minorities. Emphasising India's position as the world's largest democracy and a significant trading partner for the EU, they underscored the necessity for India to uphold and protect human rights and religious freedoms.

In response to the debate and the resolution adopted on July 13, the European Commission reaffirmed its commitment to promoting and safeguarding human rights in its partnership with India. The Commission assured that it closely monitors the situation in Manipur and expressed deep concern over the violence and displacement in the region.

The resolution passed by the European Parliament called for an end to the violence in Manipur and advocated for the integration of human rights concerns into the EU-India partnership, including trade relations. It also stressed the need for strengthening the EU-India Human Rights dialogue to address pressing issues in the region and work towards a peaceful resolution.

Roots of the crisis: Kuki tribe's protest

The crisis in Manipur arose from the Kuki tribe's protest against the demand made by the valley-majority Meiteis for inclusion under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. As tensions escalated, prominent figures like Ikram Ibobi Singh, former Chief Minister of Manipur, criticised the central government's lack of proactive immediate action in addressing the increasing violence and attacks on religious institutions.

India condemns European Parliament's resolution as a “Colonial Mindset”

On Thursday, India strongly criticised the resolution adopted by the European Parliament concerning the situation in Manipur, labelling it a reflection of a "colonial mindset." External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi emphasised that such interference in India's internal affairs is "unacceptable."