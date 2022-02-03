Rahul Gandhi Slams PM's Silence Over Abducted Arunachal Teen: 'Waiting For Achhe Din'

Continuing his attack on the Modi govt, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, condemned PM Modi's continued silence on Arunachal teen's alleged kidnapping by Chinese Army. Gandhi claimed that PM Modi was waiting for 'Achhe Din' as China grabbed India's territory and its citizens. 17-year-old Miram Taron, who was abducted by Chinese troops on January 18, was returned by China on January 27 after military talks.

Rahul Gandhi slam PM Modi on silence over Arunachal teen

Gandhi also targeted Centre's foreign policy, claiming that the Modi govt had made China and Pakistan join hands. The ex-Congress chief blamed the ruling BJP government for not being able to meet the 'single biggest' strategic goal of India's foreign policy of keeping the two countries separate. He also lamented that 'India is completely isolated and surrounded'.

"What you have done is, you have brought them together", he said, adding, "Look at the weapons they are buying, the countries they are speaking to. The country is at risk, it is at risk from the inside. I am very uncomfortable about where my country stands right now."

Teen's parents allege torture

On Tuesday, Taron's parents claimed that he was tied and blindfolded at all times, and had been subjected to mild electric shocks while in the custody of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) for more than a week. His father further claimed that he was mentally exhausted as the whole incident scared him. Taron was reunited with his parents at a function in Tuting in the Upper Siang district on the evening of Monday, January 31

"He is still in shock. He was kicked in the back and given a mild electric shock initially. He was kept blindfolded most of the time and his hands were tied during captivity. They untied him only when it was time to eat or relieve himself. But, they provided him with adequate food," Opang Taron told reporters.

BJP's Arunachal Pradesh (East) MP Tapir Gao first raised the issue of Taron's alleged abduction from Lungta Jor area on January 18. He added that Taron's friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported the abduction. Swinging into action, the Indian Army contacted its Chinese counterpart seeking PLA's assistance to locate the teen and return him as per standard protocol. The Army stated that Taron was collecting herbs and hunting and lost his way and could not be found.

Later, PLA handed over missing Arunachal teenager Miram Taron to the Indian Army, informed Arunachal MP Kiren Rijiju. Taron was handed over to the Indian Army at Wacha-Damai interaction point in Arunachal Pradesh after a thorough manhunt by the PLA. China defending the 'abduction' claiming that as Arunachal Pradesh was an "inalienable" part of it, PLA cracks down on illegal border crossing in accordance with Chinese law.