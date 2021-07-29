Rahul Gandhi 'speaks Most Immaturely,' Says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Over Pegasus

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday hit back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the ongoing Pegasus Snoopgate Row. The tussle over Pegasus has been going on as the opposition has been trading barbs with the BJP over the issue and is demanding a discussion on the matter. Pralhad Joshi asserted that the Pegasus is a 'non-issue' being raised by the opposition. He slammed Rahul Gandhi for statements regarding the entire issue.

'He speaks most immaturely': Pralhad Joshi attacks Rahul Gandhi

The Union Minister also questioned Gandhi and asked if it was possible to spy on thousands of people across the world. Further stepping up ante against the Congress leader, Joshi asserted that Rahul Gandhi speaks 'most immaturely'. He further hit out at the opposition for stalling the house proceedings by raising slogans. Pralhad Joshi maintained that issues related to COVID-19 have been discussed in Lok Sabha but not Rajya Sabha.

A non-issue is unnecessarily being made an issue. Can thousands of people across the world be spied upon? What Rahul Gandhi says, he doesn't understand. That is his basic problem. He speaks most immaturely: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/M1LqrOVMd2 — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

Govt, Speaker & Chairman are requesting. We requested them personally. Despite that, they're not allowing House to run. Not right if they say that we (Govt) don't want House to run. COVID was discussed in RS but they don't discuss it in LS. This is most unfortunate: Pralhad Joshi — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

The Union Minister's response comes after Rahul Gandhi earlier tweeted and alleged that the government is not allowing opposition to do its work. Gandhi had insisted that the government should discuss issues like inflation, farmers' protests and Pegasus.

"The foundation of our democracy is that the parliamentarians should be the voice of the people and discuss the issues of national importance. However, the Modi government is not allowing the opposition to do this work. Don't waste more time of Parliament - lets talk about inflation, farmers and Pegasus," said Rahul Gandhi

The Pegasus Snoopgate Row

A report by sixteen media houses has claimed that 300 verified Indian mobile telephone numbers were allegedly spied upon using Israeli surveillance software Pegasus - which only has 36 vetted governments as its clients. As per a 'leaked' database, numbers of those allegedly spied upon include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving cabinet ministers, current and former heads, and officials of security organizations and businessmen. The target also includes the eight activists currently accused of the Bhima Koregaon case. The report claimed that the leaked numbers mainly belong to ten countries - India, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. While the Centre has refuted all allegations, two pleas have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an SC-monitored probe into the allegations.