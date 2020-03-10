The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Rahul Gandhi Spotted Posing For Selfies In Lodhi Road Amid Scindia Exodus & MP Crisis

Politics

ormer Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was spotted on Tuesday exiting a restaurant in New Delhi's Lodhi Road amid Scindia exodus, posing for selfies with people

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Amid the exodus of senior Congress Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 Madhya Pradesh MLAs resigning, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was spotted on Tuesday exiting a restaurant in New Delhi's Lodhi Road. Visuals show the Gandhi scion pose for photos with people before leaving the venue without any comment. Scindia - who quit the Congress party after 18 years is set to join BJP on March 13.

MP Assembly current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Madhya Pradesh
TIMELINE OF MP POLITICAL CRISIS
Karnataka
NEW COVID-19 CASE IN KARNATAKA
Rahul Gandhi
RAHUL GANDHI SPOTTED AMID MP CRISIS
Madhya Pradesh
HOW THE NUMBERS STACK UP IN MP
Scindia
YASHODHARA ELATED AT SCINDIA-BJP
IAF
IAF AIRCRAFT ARRIVES AT HINDON BASE