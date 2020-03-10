Rahul Gandhi Spotted Posing For Selfies In Lodhi Road Amid Scindia Exodus & MP Crisis

Amid the exodus of senior Congress Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 Madhya Pradesh MLAs resigning, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was spotted on Tuesday exiting a restaurant in New Delhi's Lodhi Road. Visuals show the Gandhi scion pose for photos with people before leaving the venue without any comment. Scindia - who quit the Congress party after 18 years is set to join BJP on March 13.

MP Assembly current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 92 MLAs. The resignation of 22 MLAs, has also brought down the halfway mark to 103. 4 more MLAs are poised to resign, as per sources. The Speaker is yet to accept any of these resignations.